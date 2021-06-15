Angelica Ross Inspires All For Pride Month and Beyond With AT&T

Angelica Ross is Black, proud and crafting the future of her dreams and the culture’s. It is easy to see why connections industry giant AT&T, a longstanding champion of diversity and equality, selected the CEO, activist and actress, amongst her many titles, to be a brand ambassador for both AT&T Dream In Black and the AT&T Turn Up The Love platforms. Ms. Ross is at the intersection of what both of these platforms celebrate which are Black and LGBTQ+ trailblazers and communities.

Ms. Ross is a transgender woman who taught herself coding and entered the tech industry via web management. Her journey gave her the foresight to see that there were vast opportunities for women like her. She was inspired to create TransTech in 2014 to provide education, support and employment for those fighting against trans discrimination. Since then, TransTech has become a guiding light for tech enterprises with LGBTQ+ individuals as the driving force.

Ross as CEO received the chance to speak at the White House’s LGBTQ Tech and Innovation Summit in 2015 and hosted the Presidential Candidate Forum on LGBTQ+ Issues. Her pursuit of goals, desire to make a positive impact and living her life to the fullest is what dreaming in Black is all about. These efforts and more made the POSE actress a natural pick to be an AT&T Black Future Maker.

The Black Future Makers

Angelica Ross was recognized for her groundbreaking work alongside other 2021 AT&T Black Future Makers which include NBA superstar LeBron James, CNN political analyst Abby Phillip, Hip-Hop icon and NAACP Entertainer of the year D-Nice, and many more inspirational figures. The AT&T Black Future Maker also just so happens to be CassiusLife.com’s Pride Month cover star.

There are multitudes of inspirational figures within the Black community from all walks of life. Doctors. Athletes. Teachers. Essential workers. Artists. These are the Black Future Makers, people who are recognized by AT&T for their impact on the community and beyond. AT&T created this campaign to shine a spotlight on these deserving culture shapers and heroes.

Turn Up The Love

Turn Up The Love is a social initiative from AT&T that focuses on turning up the conversation around acceptance, equality, allyship and action for the LGBTQ+ community. Angelica Ross’ activism for the LGBTQ+ community is evident in her partnership to drive donations and awareness for longstanding AT&T partner The Trevor Project, The organization is the world’s biggest organization that is dedicated to suicide prevention and intervention for LGBTQ+ youth.

To learn more about Angelica Ross’ Trans Tech organization, visit the website here . To learn more about AT&T’s Turn Up the Love, visit their website here.

See Angelica Ross’s Cassius Pride cover here.