Charles Barkley Reveals When He’s Quitting “Inside The NBA” After Being Warned About On-Air Fat-Shaming Jokes

The synergy on TNT’s Inside The NBA is priceless, but one of its longest-running inside jokes is coming to an end.

Charles Barkley is known for not only ruthlessly making fun of his three cohosts, but more particularly, the woman of San Antonio. Barkley has long been making fun of women in the Texas city for being overweight for anyone who regularly watches the show. But now, the bosses at Turner Sports have warned him about the inappropriate joke and told him to stop.

In typical Barkley form, being forced to quiet down isn’t his style, so he didn’t hesitate to fire back, telling WJFK 106.7 The Fan in Washington, “You can’t even have fun nowadays without these characters trying to get you canceled and things like that. … I’m trying to hang on for another couple of years until I’m 60, and then they can kiss my ass.”

It all began back in 2014 when cohost Kenny Smith asked, “what kind of women are in San Antonio?”

“Big old women down there,” Barkley told Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson. “That’s a gold mine for Weight Watchers. Victoria’s definitely a secret. They can’t wear no Victoria’s Secret down there. They wear big old bloomers down there, ain’t nothing skimpy down in San Antonio.”

Then in 2017, he brought the joke back to life after he discovered how delicious churros are.

“I want to apologize to the women of San Antonio. Ernie, I had churros last night. I see what all the excitement is about! I had churros last night. Man … them damn things good, Ernie. Them churros good. I see why they got all them big ol’ women down in San Antonio. Man, them churros are the bomb!”

Relive a compilation of Chuck’s jokes about the women of San Antonio in the video above.