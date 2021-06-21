Bobby Shmurda Shows Loves the Brooklyn Way With Father’s Day Give Back Brunch

Bobby Shmurda has been showing immense love to the hood since his early release from prison in February, and he continued in that energy with his “Father’s Day Give Back Brunch” on Sunday.

The event was held at The Win Shelter in Brooklyn, and it initially was scheduled to be an opportunity for 200 underprivileged fathers to get free haircuts and meals with their children so they could “feel their best,” per the press release. By the time the brunch was carried out, though, Shmurda and company were open to blessing everyone with a Caribbean brunch of stewed chicken, curried chickpeas, jerk salmon, and plenty of other good eats.

Three barbers were on hand to make sure the dads and their young ones left the brunch nicely coiffed. Shmurda also handed out a plethora of toys to the kids, including Hot Wheels cars, footballs, game consoles, jump ropes, and more. Fathers were not left empty-handed, either, as he gave them books and new clothing for Father’s Day. Then Shmurda made his way to the CAMBA Men’s Shelter and donated the brunch leftovers to them, seeing that everyone stayed fed and that food was not wasted.

Last week, the “Hot N*gga” hitmaker was also announced in this year’s 2021 Made in America Festival. Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Justin Bieber are among the headlining acts. Proceeds from the event will go to supporting REFORM Alliance and the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

“This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” Jay-Z said in a press release. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger, and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”