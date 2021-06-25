StockX Reseller Claims The Company Lost His “Red October” Yeezy 2s

There are plenty of horror stories about non-payment for sold merchandise, but issues like that usually occur among the common folk. Therefore, when Twitter user @san_nimat mailed his uber-exclusive Nike Air “Red October” Yeezy 2s to multinational reseller StockX in expectance of some decent coin, he likely didn’t think he would encounter the same issues. San was wrong.

San alleges the platform refused to accept the sale of his “Red October” kicks. Instead, per the screenshots posted by him of their back-and-forth, StockX told San they received a random pair of kicks from him. Yet, instead of labeling the random sneakers as “return to sender” or shipping them back to the address for his account on file, the company says they trashed them. Be aware that the average StockX sale price for the sneakers is $10K, and they have sold for as much as $12,300 USD this very month.

Needless to say, San did not find this answer acceptable and wondered why the company waited two weeks after the package was received to notify him. Some of the followers suggested a UPS employee may have poached the sneakers, or perhaps someone internally at StockX. However, that was a dead-end when StockX reportedly told San that the box it received showed no signs of tampering and the tracking number he provided was different from the one received but gave him no further details.

San later posted on Twitter, “i will be taking legal action. they’re saying now that i sent them another sale even though they firstly told me it was binned. they’ve given me a random tracking number the yeezys should have been shipped but i printed the labels they gave.”

San appears to have supporters, and some of them have tweeted about their own problems with StockX. A number of them agree with taking the reseller to court, too. “The exact same thing happened to me! Took them weeks to get back to me with the authentication,” Twitter account @Rosieleach_ wrote, “then after chasing via email and Twitter they had the audacity to tell me I’d sent a spanner instead of the shoes! Then put my account under investigation!!”

We’ll keep you posted as to whether the shoes magically pop up – let’s see how this plays out.