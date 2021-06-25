Kevin Hart & The Plastic Cup Boyz Will Explore The World Of Car Collecting In New Series ‘Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew’ [Preview]

After his Netflix comedy-drama Fatherhood received rave reviews from fans, Kevin Hart is back with a new original series.

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew will follow the actor and The Plastic Cup Boyz as they explore the world of car collecting and have some fun along the way. Hart and his friends are known muscle car-lovers, so this is right up the entertainer’s ally. From MotorTrend:

“Car collecting and customizing is a world of extremes: Finishing that long-term project or buying that dream car is the best day ever for most enthusiasts, but for every best-day-ever there’s a bad day somewhere else. Kevin and the crew want to explore the world of car collecting, to see what it’s really like to be muscle car devotees, all while starting a car club—and they asked MotorTrend to capture all the magic along the way. But we’re not going to let them flounder and struggle as they try to find good deals and build them into desirable collectibles—no way!”

“Fans will have a ball experiencing this classic car journey through the eyes of Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz,” said Alex Wellen (president and general manager, MotorTrend Group). “It’s a 101 course on everything we love about car culture with the hilarity and humility that only Kevin and his crew can bring to storytelling. ”

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew will premiere July 2 on the MotorTrend app. Check out a preview, starring John Clausell, Ron Everline, Kevin Hart, Spank Horton, Harry Ratchford and Joey Wells, below.