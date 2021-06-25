Get Excited: Instagram Is Reportedly Testing A New Feature That Desktop Users Will Love [Details]

Instagram is testing a new feature that will come in handy if it’s approved.

Although there has always been an official Instagram website, users have never been able to post photos via desktop. Instagram’s desktop capabilities may be in the process of evolving, according to screenshots taken by social media consultant Matt Navarra, however. See below:

“NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop!” Navarra wrote, alongside several photos. In a statement to HypeBeast, a spokesperson for Facebook spilled the beans, saying: “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

As noted by other Instagram users in Navarra’s mentions, the feature is not yet available for everyone, so fingers crossed that it gets approved! Of course, we’ll continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.