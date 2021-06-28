Beyoncé Rolls Out “Flex Park” Swimwear Capsule from Ivy Park x Adidas Just in Time for Summer

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas teased Instagram this weekend with hints of its upcoming fourth collection, Flex Park, and aptly asks its fans “HOW DO YOU FLEX?” This will make for the brand’s second rollout in 2021, coming after this past February’s Icy Park, and the size-inclusive line previewed a ton of fashionable athleisure for the gym, the beach, or anywhere else that you want to flex this summer.

Flex Park will come in sizes ranging from XS-4X and, per the press release, represents “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality – positively and boldly.” The likes of Quincy Brown, Kristen Noel Crawley, and Tabria Majors were enlisted to show off the neon orange capsule collection, complete with shorts, one-pieces, bikinis, slides, and more. And in the name of sustainable fashion, the clothes were made with polyester that uses at least 85% recycled content.

Queen Bey fired off Ivy Park’s inaugural collection in January of last year, some months after news of the company’s relaunch, and she would be in partnership with adidas this time around. The line was first announced in 2016 and in collaboration with British retailer Topshop.

When Topshop owner Sir Phillip Green was accused of assault, however, Beyoncé repurchased her shares of the business, and Ivy Park went on indefinite hiatus. In 2019, she and Three Stripes said they would be working together to bring back Ivy Park, but it would be another year until the apparel made its way to stores.

The clothes are priced from $45 to $75 and are going to be available on adidas.com starting Thursday, July 22; Flex Park will then be in select stores around the world the very next day.

Stay on top of what’s coming soon and visit adidas.com/us/ivypark to sign up for more info.