Kith Teams Up with adidas and Entourage’s Adrian Grenier to Showcase Summer ’21 Collection

NYC-based Kith partnered with Adidas to develop the footwear for its Summer 2021 men’s collection, one month after the Queens, NY-based label worked with Vault by Vans in celebration of a decade in the game. Kith also brought along Entourage‘s Adrian Grenier to showcase the line, and it will be sure to please many fans.

Kith hit up L.A.’s scenic Stahl House to showcase the collection, and it consists of 123 styles built on the use of lightweight fabrics. Silk cotton, seersucker, and Tilden yarn are just a few of the textiles, and they are brought together to create everything from floral-print shirts to color-blocked Henleys and more.

Grenier keeps cool by wearing different kinds of shorts, from wrinkle-free nylon ones to others adorned in floral print, and even rocking a pair of bandana paisley print shorts in some pics, too. Kith also partnered with Adidas to recreate an extensive set of some of Three Stripes’ classic models, such as the Superstar, Promodel, Samba OG, Gazelle, and more. Finally, Kith introduced its line of men’s sunglasses, Georgica, to protect your peepers from the summer rays.

Jasmine Daniels also paid a visit to the Stahl House and showed off what to expect from Kith on the women’s side. The 5’9″ Victoria’s Secret model can be seen in bodycon dresses to satin one-piece swimsuits as well as comfortable loungewear in her photos. Daniels keeps her eyes shaded with Kith bucket hats, baseball caps, and straw sun hats. She also debuts Kith’s first venture into the world of women’s sunglasses, Ari.

Kith’s Summer 2021 collections will be available this Friday, June 25th, at all brick-and-mortar Kith locations and on kith.com.

Check out the gallery below of what entirely lies in store for the upcoming season.