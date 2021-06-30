Nike Unleashes Its Newest Shoe For Bucks Big Man Giannis Antetokounmpo With The Zoom Freak 3

Nike will soon release its third signature shoe for Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Zoom Freak 3. Although he stands at a towering 6’11” with a massive 7’3″ wingspan, “The Greek Freak” doesn’t hit the hardwood like your stereotypically plodding big man. In fact, he moves more like a slasher who’s at least six inches shorter than he is – and the Zoom Freak 3’s design was made specifically for his style of play.

“One of the hallmarks of [Giannis’] athleticism is transferring energy quickly from leg to leg to maneuver his body through gaps,” says Ross Klein, Sr. Creative Director for Men’s Performance Footwear at Nike. “Giannis works his foot like a gas and brake. He also works all different angles of his foot as he’s driving to the basket, so we wanted to contour the design to fit the way he transitions from step to step.”

The silhouette still keeps the low-profile cut and breathable mesh upper of its predecessor, but the Freak 3 comes with some unique upgrades, too. The most noticeable change is the introduction of a strap over the sneaker’s forefoot, holding the player’s center firm and working to prevent the foot from slipping within the shoe. The shoe also uses two Zoom Air units, instead of one, beneath the ball of the foot to double the cushioning for explosions to the rim and heavy drop steps in the post.

The Zoom Freak 3 will be released in two colorways, a black-and-purple version called “Project 34” and an orange-colored model that’s accented in aquamarine called “Freak.” The sneakers will make their worldwide debut on July 1, and they will later make their North American splash in the next month.

Check out the photos below of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Zoom Freak 3 from the Swoosh.