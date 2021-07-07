“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Teams Up with Fossil For New Limited Edition Capsule Collection

LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and the Tune Squad get ready to take on Al-G Rhythm (played by Don Cheadle) and the Good Squad in the upcoming flick Space Jam: A New Legacy, hitting theaters and HBO Max on Friday, July 16.

In celebration of the movie, Fossil teamed up with Warner Bros. for a trio of limited-edition capsule collections filled with watches, knapsacks, and other exclusive goodies – and you can get you get your hands on them one week prior to the film’s release, beginning Wednesday July 7.

Steve Evans, Fossil’s EVP Chief Brand Officer, shared his excitement about the gear in a statement. “As a brand long inspired by American heritage and iconic moments in culture,” he said, “Space Jam by Fossil pays homage to what makes this new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, so exciting for all ages — beloved characters, reimagined storytelling, and bold visuals.”

The three unique Fossil x Space Jam: New Legacy collections will be:

The All Stars Collection: a series of five watches and card cases, with each item showcasing a different Tune Squad superstar. Flaunt your love of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Marvin the Martian, and more with your selection of timepieces for $89 each and card cases for $48.

The Slam Dunk Collection: features the Tune Squad’s most notable twosome, Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, as its highlight. Fossil’s classic Buckner and Megan backpacks (priced from $218 to $398) respectively spotlight the pair, and the duo of Slam dunk watches (42MM and 36MM, selling for $159 each) sport a shimmery minimalist design. The collection is rounded out by limited edition luggage tags as well as a collective coin for Bugs and Lola.

The Tune Squad Box Set: called “ultimate collector’s item,” only 75 of them were created (retailing for $500 each). It contains a special edition lenticular timepiece (42MM) whose dial rotates through a variety of Toon Squad ballers, and the watchstraps can be changed to suit the mood. In addition, the box set comes with five color figurines, even including Lebron and Sylvester the Cat, as well as bag tags and a commemorative coin, too.

“[W]e’re thrilled to be releasing three collections for every type of Space Jam fan. Whether you saw the previous movie in theaters 25 years ago or are joining the fan club with fresh eyes today, Space Jam by Fossil honors the Tune Squad’s adventurous spirit and classic lineup that has made them icons across generations.”

Check out Fossil.com and visit @Fossil to see how you can snag your own Space Jam by Fossil collection. Also, make sure to visit our gallery below to have a closer look at the available wares.