Habitual Philanderer Tristan Thompson Threatens Lamar Odom With A Fade For Hopping In Khloe Kardashian’s IG Comments

Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson is truly a piece of work.

The NBA baller has become more known for his antics off the court than on the court as of late, mainly because he has been caught creeping on his off-again, on-again, and now off-again flame, the mother of his child Khloe Kardashian. Thompson is once again the subject of social media commentary, not because he couldn’t keep it in his pants, but because he had the audacity to threaten someone for leaving a comment in Kardashian’s IG comments.

Friday (Jul.9), Thompson, felt the need to call out Lamar Odom, Kardashian’s ex-husband, after he left a comment under one of her post-relationship thirst traps. The post that features the reality television star taking a shower in a bikini, Odom harmlessly wrote “hottie.” That was enough to make Thompson BIG MAD, and he responded in his according to Apple Care voice, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.” Thompson is speaking about Odom’s near-death experience back in 2015, where he overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel.

Rigggghht.

Nobody, and we mean NOBODY, believed any of the smoke Thompson was trying to bring to the situation, plus they couldn’t believe the same man who clearly doesn’t want Kardashian event went there. One Twitter user hilariously wrote, “Tristan Thompson thinks its a good idea to threaten a nigga who won an olympic medal on CRACK????? Ok.”

Another user wrote, “Tristan would swing and end up in another woman’s coochie. Enough.”

It’s nothing but pure jokes about this situation because not a soul believes Thompson has that type of energy or literally the bass in his voice to be issuing threats to anyone. Especially about a woman he has embarrassed numerous times and told the rest of the world he doesn’t want through his actions.

You can peep more reactions to the Thompson threatening to issue a fade to Lamar Odom in the gallery below.

Photo: Steven Ryan / Getty