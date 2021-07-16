Michael Jordan Caught 70-Pound Marlin In Atlantic City Fishing Tournament

Michael Jordan is good at a lot of things besides basketball and selling his namesake shoes. The NBA legend was in New Jersey this week participating in a sports fishing tournament, where he caught a 70-pound marlin.

As Patch.com reports, Air Jordan was in South Jersey to compete in Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring fishing tournament which went down at the Frank S. Farley State Marina which sits just across the street from the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City.

On Wednesday, “Sea Jordan” reportedly caught a 70-pound white marlin while he was aboard the Catch 23 (MJ’s jersey number), which is described as an 80-foot Viking boat. Not a bad haul.

At the time of his catch, Jordan put the Catch 23 in the lead of the tourney’s “catch and release” category. He was also leading in the white marlin category before a man named Donnie Moore caught a slightly bigger 73.1-pound marlin. Let’s hope Jordan doesn’t take it personally.

Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring tournament, which typically goes down in March in South Florida and hosted by its namesake, Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, started on July 12 and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, July 17. Jordan is reportedly staying at the Borgata Resort and Casino while he’s in AC.

As many younger Jordan fans might have just learned after watching The Last Dance documentary about the Chicago Bulls on ESPN last year, Jordan has long been a fan of Atlantic City, famously (or infamously) hitting the casinos to gamble, even in the midst of the NBA playoffs. Mike still won his ‘Chips, though.