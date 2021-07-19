LeBron James Has Some Words For Anyone Mad That “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Won the Weekend Box Office

25 years after the first entry was made in the Space Jam franchise, LeBron James and the reboot Space Jam: A New Legacy made a huge splash in its opening weekend, knocking off Marvel’s Black Widow from the top spot and pulling in $31.65 million. The fans may have enjoyed the movie, and Warner Bros. bigwigs were thrilled with its success, but critics panned the movie – and King James went right on Twitter to let the critics know what he thought about them, too.

While moviegoers and HBO Max subscribers saw James and the Tune Squad go head-to-head against the villainous computer program Al-G and the Goon Squad, the real-life NBA champ was actually courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals to watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks. When the camera cut to James and brought up his info, however, the graphics also made sure to let us know his latest flick received ratings of 38% on Metacritic and 31% on Rotten Tomatoes as well.

Disney is the parent company to ESPN and Marvel, so the decision to post those poor reviews may have been a way to sneak diss Warner Bros. about A New Legacy. Even though Black Widow‘s box office numbers stumbled 62% in its second week and came in as the runner-up this weekend, it still managed to earn $26.25 million and enjoys an 82% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

James seems game and ready, though, having gone on Twitter earlier on Saturday to let everybody know exactly how he feels about the critics and naysayers with a simple message: “Hi Haters! 😄.”

Let’s see how his movie stacks up in its own Week 2, but for now, King James and the Tune Squad are laughing all the way to the bank!