The Ivy Park “Flex Park Collection” Outfit Jay-Z Rocked In The Hamptons Drops Today

Some say the family that plays together slays together, and Jay-Z was in the Hamptons on Tuesday decked out in full garb from his wife Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, “Flex Park.” Roc Nation executive Lenny Santiago a.k.a. Lenny S., caught a snapshot of Hov supporting his other half and posted the pic to his Instagram page.

Jigga looked relaxed as he leaned against a railing, with his hands in his pockets and a pair of circle-shaped sunglasses for the photo. The billionaire hip-hop entrepreneur rocked a matching set which consisted of an orange camp collar shirt and shorts. Both items sported Adidas’ iconic Three Stripes along the sides, and Hov topped off the look with a bucket hat that had “East Hampton, NY” stitched along the front.

The photo came two days before the official launch of the Flex Park capsule collection, available on July 22 via Adidas.com. Then, the line of swim clothes and beachwear will only appear in a few select retail locations around the world the following day.

Flex Park will contain shorts, one-pieces, bikinis, slides, and more. The clothes are priced from $45 to $75, and make sure to visit adidas.com/us/ivypark to sign up for more info.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé, adidas, and Ivy Park made a flash appearance in SoHo to set up a pop-up and celebrate the line’s release. Ivy Park posted photos of Queen Bey and fans having fun at the event to its IG, and you can scroll through them below.