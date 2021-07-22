Kid Cudi Moonwalks Into Calabasas With His New $7.7 Million Mansion

Frank Sinatra famously said, “The best revenge is massive success,” and Kid Cudi is enjoying his sweetest revenge from his newly acquired 9,000 square-foot Mediterranean-style abode, located in the tony suburb of Calabasas, CA. The 37-year-old “Day ‘N Nite” rapper reportedly dropped a cool $7.7. million for the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion, which sits on an 11.5-acre estate and comes with plenty of amenities that will surely keep him and his guests entertained.

As listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the gated property is “[n]estled at the very top of the hill” and has a spacious motor court that houses up to four vehicles. You will find a pair of curved staircases ready to greet you upon entering the mansion, and they can be an imposing sight thanks to their two-story height.

The living room comes with a wet bar and fireplace, above which hangs a large flat-screen TV. The dining room is separated by French doors and leads to the backyard, where you can lounge beneath a sizeable Tiki-styled hut with a bar and built-in BBQ at the center. There is also a swimming pool flanked by a waterfall as well as a grotto. There is also a climate-controlled wine cellar, sectioned off by a wall of glass, where you can store the vino made from your own personal vineyard. And the high-end kitchen boasts two islands where you can take in treats whipped up by premium brands like Sub-Zero and Wolf.

The half dozen bedrooms are on the second floor, but the jewel is the master suite. It comes with many posh qualities, including a dedicated sitting room, its own bathroom made from white marble and glass, his & her walk-in closets, a private balcony, and unfettered sight of your vineyard.

Lastly, the estate comes a pond filled with turtles, a small golf course, a basketball court, and unobstructed views of the mountains for Mr. Rager to enjoy how far he’s come from his days in Shaker Heights, OH.

