Kyrie Irving Provides Village In Pakistan With Access to Clean Water

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving may keep hearing his name floated in trade talks for his basketball-related antics. Still, he also continues receiving praise for his off-court humanitarian work. Irving’s K.A.I. Family Foundation (KAIFF) recently teamed up with Paani, a non-profit organization that addresses water scarcity in South Asia, to build a solar water center for the province of Sindh.

“This center is providing OVER 1000 villagers access to clean healthy water,” Paani shared on social media, “facilitating farming for families and providing light to women and children. If you’re looking for a new team to cheer for – we HIGHLY recommend Mr. Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.”

According to the Hindustan Times, the 48 million residents of Sindh are dealing with the harshest water shortage in six decades, and the International Monetary Fund ranks Pakistan as the No. 3 nation facing acute water shortage. In 2015, the country’s Minister for Science and Technology reported that less than 1 in 5 Pakistanis have access to clean water, and researcher Nasir Javaid reported, “the country may reach absolute water scarcity by 2040.” By contrast, the average American household uses 300 gallons of water per day.

Irving also worked with UK-based charity Project Maji and Underdogs United two years ago to pay for three water pumps in Ghana, three more in Kenya and develop a plan for clean water delivery systems for schools in Kenya’s Mukengesta District.

And if charity starts at home, then Irving has certainly delivered on that front as well. The 7x All-Star donated $1.5 million to cover the salaries of WNBA players who sat out the 2020 season, gave $323K to Feeding America, and even bought a new house for George Floyd’s family, among many other generous acts.

Visit kaiff.org to learn more about Irving’s foundation and how to help.