Allen Iverson Joins Al Harrington’s Cannabis Brand Viola As Its First Talent Partnership

The Answer, Allen Iverson is the latest NBA superstar to throw their name in the cannabis game.

Thursday (Jul.29), Viola, the purpose-driven cannabis brand co-founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington announced that Allen Iverson has teamed up with the company for its first talent partnership. The new partnership will see Iverson “become a pillar of Viola’s growth plan and business initiatives,” and see the two former pro-hoopers team up to “continue to build among many of Harrington’s business initiatives leading with the Viola strain dropping this fall,” as per a press release.

“I’ve had a lot of people approach me with business opportunities, but this one with Al was different,” Iverson says about partnering with Viola. “After seeing how devoted he is to this business and him educating me on how beneficial the plant is, it just felt right. I’m excited to be a part of it. Together, we’re about to change the game.

During their playing years, Harrington and Iverson never ran the two-man weave on the basketball court together BUT still managed to form a tight bond off the court and have been drawing inspiration from one another for years. Iverson worked hard to bring a different energy to the court through his playstyle and became one of the most influential NBA players ever due to his cool attitude and the style he brought to the league that has served as the inspiration.

Harrington has applied the same energy when building his brand Viola and his tireless work to change and enlighten people about the negative and racist stigma around cannabis while promoting its natural healing abilities.

“In the same way Allen impacted the culture, we’re going to continue to impact the cannabis industry,” Harrington added. “We’re going to keep pushing boundaries. I’m honored to have Allen on board. We want to continue to inspire others and encourage people of color to participate in the cannabis space.”

We’re looking forward to seeing the fruits of this unique partnership.

Photos: Bre’Ann White / Viola