Twitter Is Excited Rihanna’s Dropping The First Fenty Perfume, But Fans Still Want The Album

Rihanna’s got something on the way for her fans– and no, it’s still not the long-awaited R9 album.

The businesswoman has launched Fenty makeup, her Savage lingerie line, and the next industry she has her sights set on is perfume.

It all started when a short video clip of close-ups of a perfume bottle was posted to the Fenty Instagram page with a caption that read, “Something sensual, confident yet sexxy ✨coming your way very soon…😉”

While the initial messaging was cryptic, Ri took to Twitter to let fans know that her first official scent was indeed on the way, while she did previously release 11 perfumes with the fragrance house Parlux.

There is a way for fans to get their hands on the scent before the official drop by hitting up the Fenty Beauty website and putting at least $40 worth of products in your cart and add code “FENTY” at the checkout. However, the deal is only available through August 8.

The Fenty account did drop a picture of the packaging, which is a simple blue box that reads FENTY. However, we did get a hint of what kind of scent may be in store thanks to the accompanying caption that reveals reads, “An intimate unisex fragrance that is everything you feel, everything you are, and everything you want to be.

While the August 10 release can’t come soon enough, fans are already overly excited– but not giving Rihanna any slack on wanting the damn album already.

