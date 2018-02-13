Home > Sports

Hollywood LeBron: James Is Producing A 'House Party' Remake

Cleveland's own is making Hollywood moves.

By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 2 hours ago

Recent 02.13.18

'Trainwreck' New York Premiere

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

L   eBron James recently shot down rumors about moving west to join the Golden State Warriors, but he’s still making Hollywood moves.

The all-star and his SpringHill Entertainment partner (and best friend) Maverick Carter are producing a remake of the ’90s classic Kid ’n Play-led House Party. The original movie dropped in 1990, and the sequels that were released in 1991 and 1994 were classics, too. But like sequels, remakes can be hard to do. It’s often hard to recreate the magic of the original. Which it appears James knows, because he says the movie isn’t an actual remake.

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie. Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable,” James told The Hollywood Reporter.

There are already some writers on board, including Jamal Olori and Donald Glover’s brother and frequent Atlanta collaborator, Stephen Glover. House Party will also feature cameos from musicians and hopefully even a scene or two featuring Bron himself, especially after his acting debut in 2015’s Trainwreck.

“There’s no plan for it now, but he’s a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, Stephen will find a great role to put him in,” Carter said, regarding putting Bron in front of the camera.

House Party will be SpringHill’s second project after the wildly successful Survivor’s Remorse, a Starz show that follows a young basketball player named Cam as he adjusts to life in the NBA as a 20-something. And sneakerheads, movie buffs, and sports fanatics alike are all hyped for a Space Jam remake, which SpringHill is producing. Carter didn’t reveal much about it other than that it is “a ways off.”

It’s about time that athletes begin using their star power to create Hollywood-worthy content. Hollywood Bron strikes again.

