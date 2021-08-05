2021 New York International Auto Show Cancelled Over COVID-19 Delta Variant Concerns

Yet another event bites the dust due to COVID-19.

The yearly car celebration of the New York International Auto Show has been canceled for the second year in a row. Last year, organizers moved the event to August to hopefully avoid the worst of the virus before eventually deciding to cancel it out of safety concerns.

While recent months proved that infections have started to drop thanks to more people taking the vaccine, millions have refused to get the shot which has caused an incredulous spike in delta variant cases. With infections on the rise, organizers canceled it again.

“As custodians of the 121-year-old New York Auto Show, we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone including attendees, exhibitors, and the thousands of men and women who put the show together,” said Mark Schienberg, the president of the New York Auto Show. “Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect.” In a typical year, the show –which first launched in 1900– hosts over 1 million visitors, but this year’s Chicago show only saw 100,000 attendees.

The news comes shortly after New York Mayor Bill deBlasio’s new mandate that everyone visiting indoor businesses like restaurants and gyms must be vaccinated.

Organizers say they “firmly believe” the event will not only return bigger and better in 2022 but do so during its normal spring timeframe.