NBA Foundation Commits $6 Million In Grants To Empower Black Youth

The NBA continues to be one of professional sports’ most progressive leagues.

Led by Commissioner Adam Silver, the league continues to prove that the world is bigger than basketball by announcing 22 grants totaling $6 million as part of continued efforts to create opportunities in predominantly Black communities Friday.

While this isn’t the league’s first effort to help underserved communities, it is the largest check it has written to help the continued push stay well funded. It all started exactly one year ago when the NBA awarded 18 grants totaling 6 million, so they had to do it big for the one-year anniversary.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our one-year anniversary by awarding 22 deserving recipients with new grants that will further their efforts and our shared mission to create short- and long-term opportunity for Black young people,” said Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Executive Director. “The commitment shown by NBA players, teams, and governors in our inaugural year has been inspiring, and we look forward to deepening our efforts and operating with the intention to reach more youth in additional cities in the years to come, ultimately helping to close the racial wealth gap.”

Some of the recipients include California’s New Door Ventures, which aims to prep Bay Area youth to find jobs and give them the tools to discover their potential, and Detroit’s Sphinx Organization which pushes to diversify success within the arts like classical music and the performing arts.

