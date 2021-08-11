JAY-Z’s Cousin Briant Biggs Sued For Allegedly Swindling $250K From Investor

There seems to be trouble over at Roc Nation.

The conglomerate known for its music and sports management skills is now in hot water because Jay-Z’s cousin Briant Biggs allegedly swindled Blueprint Capital Holdings after the company invested in Roc Nation’s video game subsidiary, Unanimous Games.

Ryan Collision, the president of Blueprint, alleges that Biggs — commonly known as Bee-High–was part of a group raising $1.5 million to develop Roc Nation’s video game subsidiary. Collision tossed Biggs $250,000 back in March 2018, and according to the Manhattan Federal Court suit, that quarter-million with interest was to be repaid by March 2021.

Biggs pitched that Unanimous Games’ mission was to “bridge the gap” between eSports and the entertainment industry by hosting live events and mobile video games, notes the NY Daily News. Roc Nation affiliates and artists like Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and Jay Park were a few of the names connected to the project.

According to Collision, when March 2021 came, the payment was nowhere to be found, so when he reached out to give Biggs more time, he didn’t get a response.

“Notably, Unanimous Games did not provide any tax returns, income statements, general ledgers, profit and loss statements, or any documents relating to the alleged $5,000,000.00 investment,” the suit says.

However, the documents do state that while Biggs didn’t pay back Blueprint, he did pay himself thousands of dollars from Unanimous games between 2019 and 2020.

Collision’s company accused Biggs, Unanimous Games, and Roc Nation of fraud and breach of contract and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Jay has also been involved in some high-profile lawsuits as of late, including accusing the photographer of the Reasonable Doubt album cover Jonathan Mannion of using his name and image without consent and suing Dame Dash, who tried to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT.