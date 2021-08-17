How High: Method Man Reveals His Weed Brand TICAL Is Planning A New York Release

As the red tape around legal marijuana begins to fall, yet another celebrity is hopping on.

Staten Island’s Method Man has created his own weed brand, and the name pays homage to his 1994 debut album– TICAL. The acronym stands for Taking Into Consideration All Lives, and he plans to take that mantra to market by rooting the brand in social justice, according to a new report.

“We are going to lead by example and ensure that this newly created market is as inclusive as possible. We can’t right all the wrongs that disparate criminalization of cannabis has done to our communities, but we most certainly can make a down payment on the way forward with social equity, inclusion, and full economic participation,” said the How High rapper.

Method Man isn’t new to the dispensary business as strains like FREE M.A.C., Orange Cookie Kush, Sweet Grease, Spazzola, C.R.E.A.M., Gold Tang, and Crowd Walker are already available in Colorado, which has been legally pushing since 2014. But in just a few short years, you’ll be able to indulge in New York as well.

“I’m absolutely thrilled at the prospect of bringing TICAL to New York’s newly legalized adult-use market in 2022. Our team has worked long and hard to bring the same energy, creativity, and equity to this brand that I have to everything I have done throughout my career,” Meth said in a statement. “I’m particularly excited about TICAL’s focus and leadership in the cannabis space in working with Black, Women, and Minority-owned partners from cultivation to dispensaries.

On April 1, New York became the 16th state to legalize marijuana, and the state continues to work hard to sort out all the technicalities for vendors.