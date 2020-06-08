Lil Wayne Explains His Stance When It Comes To Police Brutality, “I Was Saved By A White Cop”

Lil Wayne is back to clarify his statement when it comes to his stance on the police, and it doesn’t really make things any better.

Lil Wayne caught some serious flack for saying “we should blame ourselves” after Fat Joe asked him his thoughts on the fatal arrest of George Floyd. During a recent episode, Young Money Radio, Weezy explained to listeners that the white police officer, Deputy Robert Hoobler, who saved his life when he was just 12-years-old is the reasoning behind his stance.

“My life was saved when I was young. Shot myself. My life was saved by a white cop. Uncle Bob. So from, therefore, you have to understand the way I view police, period. … There was a bunch of black cops that jumped over me by that door with that hole in my chest. He refused to.”

The story may sound familiar to you because he shared the harrowing tale while accepting his I Am Hip-Hop Award at the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“There’s a man in New Orleans. His name is Uncle Bob. Came into an apartment one day, he bust in the door, guns drawn. He saw nobody. He saw legs on the floor. It was my legs. He saw blood everywhere. A bunch of police hopped over me, he refused to do so.

“I never knew — I talked to him the other day — I never knew EMS was on the scene. He said EMS tried twice, and they told him there’s nothing. He refused to let that die. Forget an ambulance, he brought me to the hospital himself. He refused to wait, kicked in the doors, and said, ‘Do whatever you gotta do to make sure this child make it.’ Not only that, that day, Uncle Bob was a homicide detective. He was off on detail. He just heard the call and came. Not only did he refuse to sit … he refused to leave. He stayed and made sure I made it.”

While it is understandable why Wayne has an understanding of law enforcement due to his personal interaction, folks are still rolling their eyes at the rapper. It doesn’t help that same officer Wayne credits for saving his life was fired from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Department in 2012, according to Nola.com. Hoobler lost his job after repeatedly tasing a Marrero, Louisiana man, while calling him a “stupid n*gger” during the incident.

Cant lie though Lil Wayne been saying that same fed story for 20 years, and the fact that the officer has since been fired for brutality and Wayne still calls him a 'good cop' says alot about the kinda person Wayne is — Zubar (@ZrmDaily) June 8, 2020

Also, during the episode, Wayne did speak on how the militarized the police are and that he too has gone through some “situations” as well.

“I’m from New Orleans, 17th, Hollygrove,” Wayne continued. “We have a thing called ‘Jump out boys.’ Uptown New Orleans. That’s the police. They pull up on you they already got they door cracked. … So many of them jump out. They ain’t coming after you to ask you ‘How you doing? What’s your name? And how’s your day?’

“Understand that I go through situations too,” Wayne said. “We all got our situations. Don’t judge no one for no reason. Don’t judge. Do you. … Help out in any way that you can. We can only win it together.”

If this was going to be Wayne’s response, he definitely should have kept it to himself.

Photo: VEVO (Supplied by WENN) / WENN