OnlyFans Finally Launches An App… But There’s No Adult Content Allowed

OnlyFans has finally delivered.

The subscription-based service has exploded in popularity over the past few years as it allowed amateur content creators to set their own prices and cut out the middle man. Many of those people who made major cash thanks to the service are both men and women shooting adult content.

But one of the major complaints about Onlyfans was that it never had its own app, which meant consuming content on a mobile device always proved to be a headache. Well, now that issue is being solved as the company has finally introduced an app both for the Apple App Store and Android Play Store, dubbed OFTV. However, you shouldn’t get too happy because the app will only contain SFW content, so all those adult accounts you drool over will be off-limits.

“OFTV provides a super convenient way for fans to watch content from favorite creators,” OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely told Bloomberg. “There’s no adult content on OFTV. Because it’s not being monetized and there’s no direct impact on creators’ earnings, we are able to be in the app store.”

In an attempt to shed its x-rated reputation, the app currently hosts more than 800 videos, with a flagship series called “Unlocked.” Coincidentally, the show featuring interviews with people like retired porn star Mia Khalifa and actress Bella Thorne. Other content on the app includes tutorials on varying topics like dancing, recipes, meditation, yoga, surfing, and podcasts.

You can download the Android app here and the Apple version here.