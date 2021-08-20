CASSIUS GEMS: Meet 19-Year-Old LaMelo Ball’s 32-Year-Old Alleged Boo Thang Ana Montana

LaMelo Ball has something else in common with his teammate PJ Washington. They both like Instagram models.

The youngest and better baller of the famous Ball brothers has been the talk of social medial as of late. He caused quite a stir following comments he made in a GQ interview where he flat out said f*** school, which irritated some folks because not everyone is not as talented as him with a basketball and can forgo college. He would later further clarify his statement pointing out “school is not is everybody.”

Thursday (AUG.19) Ball was once again the talk of social media, but this time it had more to do with who he is allegedly dating. Word on the e-streets is that the 19-year-old professional baller has been cozying up with Instagram hottie Ana Montana. BSO (Black Sports Online) reports that Montana has been spotted hanging around the Spectrum Center last season, sparking dating rumors.

In May, Montana, whose real name is Ananlicia Chaves, took a photo of herself while on a balcony in Uptown Charlotte. Twitter detectives quickly put it all together and deduced that she was definitely at a spot similar to Ball’s condo. Recently a blog called WagsUnfilitered shared a photo of the two of them together.

Twitter has weighed in on the recent developments and has been quite critical of Chaves dating Ball becuase she is very much older than him calling her behavior “predatory.”

Some are even worried he could end up like his Hornets’ brethren PJ Washington who is currently going through it with the mother of his child Brittany Renner, a popular Instagram model who wasn’t shy about her intentions when it comes to gaming professional athletes. Ironically, Ball has also been linked to Teanna Trump, an insanely popular pornstar who also just happens to be best friends with Renner.

We sincerely hope that will not be the case with Ball, who has been schooled by his dad LaVar Ball when dealing with Instagram hotties. We shall see if Ball actually takes that advice.

You can peep a few reasons why Ball allegedly feels age ain’t nothing but a number when it comes to Ana Montana in the gallery below.

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty