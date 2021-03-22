Twitter Weighs In As Brittany Renner and NBA Player PJ Washington Announce Pregnancy

Brittany Renner and PJ Washington have kept their relationship private and rightfully so.

It wasn’t until a few months ago that the Charlotte Hornet announced that he was dating the model and former Jackson State soccer star, Renner. Now, the couple has announced yet another major surprise– they’re expecting their first child together, a baby boy. Washington and Renner both took to Instagram to announce the good news, with Washington showing photos of both topless and a caption that reads, “Can’t wait to meet my lil man.”

22-year-old Washington was drafted 12th in the 2019 NBA, and not much is known about him or his dating history over the past few years. However, Renner is way more well known when it comes to the influencer space thanks to her growing social media presence, which currently has a staggering 4.8 million followers.

Over the past few years, she’s been linked to several men in the music industry like Tekashi 6ix9ine, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, so the peanut gallery, also known as Twitter, had a lot to say while the couple’s celebrity friends showed nothing but love.

It was just a month ago when Washington shared a picture of the two of them, honoring her for her birthday, saying, “You have been a huge blessing and you have helped me tremendously in every aspect of my life. I couldn’t imagine a life without you in it, our relationship has had its ups and downs but there is no place I’d rather be. Through thick and thin I know you will always be on my side. I love you will all my heart and I hope you have a great birthday.”

