The First Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hints At Early Multiverse Madness

After initially “leaking” the first trailer for the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home is here.

Over the weekend, Kevin Feige, Sony Studios, and Marvel Studios were freaking out after the long-awaited trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third standalone Spider-Man film in Peter Parker’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe popped up on social media ahead of it’s planned release.

For months tons of rumors and leaks revealed Spidey’s classic foes from the Sony films starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be returning, strongly hinting that Spider-Man will also be dealing with the multiverse, possibly meeting his fellow big-screen Spider-Bros. This trailer somewhat confirmed that in 4K without having to stare at someone’s cellphone via a TikTok video.

In typical MCU fashion, the trailer does an exceptional job of pleasing us while not giving too much away. As expected, Spider-Man: No Way Home picks right up where Far From Home left off. Peter Parker is dealing with the fallout of being exposed as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger and is currently being accused of killing Mysterio.

Peter, of course, just wants to be a regular degular teen in love with his new girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) while occasionally saving NYC, but his life has been turned upside down. Peter decides to visit Doctor Strange in hopes the newly minted Sorceror Supreme can conjure up a spell to make everyone forget that he is Spider-Man.

Strangely, Doctor Strange, who is usually very cautious about messing with time, decides to ignore his right-hand man Wong who is seen leaving like he always does, warning Doctor Strange not to cast the particular spell that could solve all of Peter’s problems. Not heeding Wong’s warning, Doctor Strange casts the spell anyway, completely screwing timelines up.

While the trailer doesn’t show Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as their versions of Spider-Man, we do see hints that Norman Osbourne, aka The Green Goblin (William Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) who is the only villain to show their face in the film… so far. Our first clear sign confirming the Sinister Six is on the way.

Again this is only the first trailer, and we’re sure we will get another one that will reveal even more details leading up to the film’s December 17th release. We are interested to see how other films like Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Marvel’s Eternals will tie into the film.

Until then, step into the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.

Photo: Sony Pictures / Disney/Marvel