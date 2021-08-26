“Pro-Choice” Vaxxer Cole Beasley Fined & Kicked Out Of Buffalo Bills Practice For Violating COVID Protocols

The NFL’s vaccine mandate continues to crackdown.

Football was the first sport to put its foot down when it came to getting the vaccine, and one of its first rightful victims is none other than Cole Beasley. It all started when the Buffalo Bills wide receiver was sent home early from Tuesday’s practice and instructed to stay away from the team for 5 days after being exposed to a trainer who tested positive for COVID and violating protocols.

Beasley and the three other players under quarantine — wide receiver Gabriel Davis, and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler– have all since texted negative but the Bills are playing it safe.

Back in July, Beasley made it clear that his views on the vaccine were anything but certain. When the media asked about his stance, he decided to read from a prepared statement instead, saying, “I’m not anti- or pro-vax. I’m pro-choice. With that being said, the issue at hand is information being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with. When dealing with a player’s health and safety, there should be complete transparency regarding information that is vital in the decision-making process.”

However, his sincerity was called into question, as he dropped a rap song shortly after where he rapped, “ain’t no vaccination for me.”

Currently, more than 78% of NFL players have had at least one shot, while only four teams have below an 85% rate of vaccinated players. However, all 32 teams have at least a 50% vaccination rate.

Of course, Twitter was ready to flame Beasley for his choices, check out some of the best reaction below: