Drake Fans “Vandalized” Kanye West’s Childhood Home With Signs

The theory of Drake and Kanye West dropping albums on the same day is dead, but the beef lives on.

Sunday morning –after Ye teased the album for the past month– he finally dropped his 26-track album, Donda, much to the surprise of fans. The on-again-off-again feud between Ye and the 6 God had Twitter theorists trying to map out the two releases, but it seems Kanye was finally ready to unleash his 10th studio LP.

But with Kanye’s rollout officially in its final stages, and we all wait for Drake to release Certified Lover Boy, it seems like some of his fans are making sure the competition between the two lives on. At Ye’s most recent musical event on Thursday, he had a replica of his South Side Chicago home built in the middle of Soldier Field, signifying how much the house meant to him.

So, Drake fans took things a bit further and decided to visit West’s actual childhood home and leave several signs on the steps showing which artist they are truly aligned with. One sign read, “45, 44, burnt out,” a nod to Drake’s bars on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal,” another notes that Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album is coming soon; and the most vulgar reads “Fuck Justin Laboy” who has steadily been updating the public on the state of Donda’s release.

Fans aside, the most recent development in Drake and Ye’s testy relationship includes Kanye doxing his Toronto mansion, revealing his address to the world. Drizzy ignored the action but did eventually text Rick Ross a revealing message that read, “Everything is unfolding. I’m about to be as free as a bird.”

Now, we just wait for the subliminal shots Drake might have on CLB.