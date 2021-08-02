Kanye West Celebrates #YeezyDay With a Ton Of Sneaker Restocks, Twitter Still Missing Out

Yeezy fans are living their best life today.

No, it’s not the Kanye West album that he rescheduled for release on August 6. While we don’t know when DONDA will drop, fans of his sneakers are being treated pretty well on what’s been dubbed #YeezyDay. if you’re subscribed to the emailing list, you were prompted by an email that was titled “YEEZY LAUNCH STARTS NOW.”

The global celebration started in 2019 and is occurring for the second time ever today, which began at 9 A.M. Tons of Yeezy products will be released on Yeezy Supply, Yeezy.com, and Adidas’ Confirmed app.

As the day gets underway, drops so far include the 350 V2 “Glow,” 500 “Utility Black”700 V3 “Dark Glow,” 500 “Soft Vision,” Yeezy Foam Runner MX Cream Clay, Yeezy 700 V3 Azael, Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Tail Light, Yeezy Boost 700 “Mauve,” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Synth,” Yeezy 350 V2 “Zebra” and Yeezy 500 Soft Vision.

No one is sure just how many restocks we’ll see between August 2 and 3, but Twitter is both reveling in being able to cop kicks they missed out on over the past few years or catching several major L’s within a few hours.

While you’re entering raffles, see how fellow sneakerheads are reacting to hits and misses on the second ever #YeezyDay.