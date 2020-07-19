Kanye West Tweets & Deletes The Release Date & Tracklisting For New Album ‘DONDA’

The loyal fans of Kanye West, who are still salivating for his new album, we’re blessed with some promising info on it, but if you blinked, you might have missed it.

The “free thinker” shared and then quickly deleted the tracklist and released date to his forthcoming album DONDA originally titled God’s Country, the follow up to his 2019 effort Jesus Is King. Those who probably have notifications on to know whenever Ye tweets caught a glimpse of the project’s songs and understandably were very excited with what they saw.

The alleged album does feature recently released tracks “Wash Us In The Blood,” featuring Travis Scott and the tribute to his late mother “Donda,” which dropped on her birthday. Another song that has the Yeezites excited is “New Body,” which most likely will feature Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj that was supposed to live on his scrapped project YANDHI.

Kanye West will release a new album titled ‘DONDA’ on Friday, July 24th including the highly anticipated “New Body”. pic.twitter.com/Xau81AmQKm — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2020

Like any West album as of late, expect a confusing ass rollout. We already saw Yeezy in the studio with Dr. Dre, thanks to Snoop Dogg taking us behind the scenes. Ye confirmed that he was working on a sequel to Jesus Is King with the legendary producer and headphone pusher, but who knows, maybe they were working on DONDA.

Donda is slated for a July 24 release date, but we are not holding our breath. Until then, you’re just gonna have to stay tuned to his wacky Twitter timeline that is all over the place for more updates on this “album.” We have been down this route before, so we expect the same shenanigans this time around till Mr.West and his publicist/wife, Kim Kardashian West, prove different.

Photo: Josiah Kamau / Getty