Biggie’s Brooklyn Apartment, Where He Recorded “Ready to Die,” Is Selling for $1.7M

27 years ago, the late hip-hop The Notorious B.I.G. (born Christopher Wallace) released his debut landmark album Ready to Die. Now, the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Brooklyn apartment where it was recorded is available for purchase.

According to public record, the 1,700 sq. ft. duplex sold for $155,000 in 1998; today, its price has increased elevenfold and can be yours for $1.7 million.

Located at 159 Carlton Avenue in the very gentrified neighborhood of Fort Greene, the apartment has 12-foot high ceilings and comes a number of luxe amenities, such as a working brick fireplace, a library, and a Bosch 5-burner stove.

Current owner Caroline Duncan spoke with the New York Post about how she upgraded the spot after purchasing it in 2011. “I loved the neighborhood, the proximity to Fort Greene Park, the fact that the building is on the Historic Register and had the bones of a true artist’s residence,” she said. “Upstairs had been carved into a series of puzzling small rooms, so I did the opposite and knocked down all the walls to create a lofted open space.”

Duncan is a costume designer who has done work on various projects such as M. Night Shyamalan’s 2011 film Old and Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, so she brought her artistic flair to the condo’s lower level as well. “When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors,” she told the outlet.

Along with setting up an in-home office, she redesigned the area to allow for greater utility. “I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes,” she added, “a massive walk-through closet to showcase my collection of clothing and accessories, a laundry room and bedrooms.”

Take a look at the gallery below and see what awaits the next buyer of The Notorious B.I.G’s old Fort Greene apartment.