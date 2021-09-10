Samsung Collabs With Sami Miró Vintage For First-Ever Sustainable Galaxy Watch4 Watchbands

Yes, you can look good and help the environment too.

Friday (Sep.10), Samsung unveiled a new limited and eco-friendly watchband collection from Sami Miró Vintage, the woman and POC-owned sustainable fashion brand founded in 2016 by influencer and designer Sami Miró. The collection is the first sustainably sourced watchbands for the Korean tech giant that will help add even more flair to your brand new Galaxy Watch4.

Along with the six watchbands made from sustainably sourced materials, including recycled Apple Peel skin, Samsung also dropped three complimentary watch faces to complement to complete the look.

Samsung is no stranger to innovation. You can see that when it comes to the companies latest flagship smartphones and accessories, so this collaboration with Sami Miró is a no-brainer because she is known for creating one-of-a-kind collections that always put sustainability first. This collaboration came to be “to remind consumers to be good to the planet and themselves.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Miró designed the watchbands with everyone in mind stating, “The colors Stratus Sky, Cloud Navy, and Midnight Black can translate from day to night while the Aurora Night and Dawn Atlas have gem hues and are perfect for when you are in the mood for a pop of color.”

“I am proud that we sourced sustainable materials for the entire collection. My designs were inspired by the beauty of our planet, and I want the collection to serve as a reminder to stay mindful and connected to the Earth,” she further added.

Miró also had high praise for Samsung’s newest smartwatch, saying it’s “my personal wellness tool” when it comes to helping her find the perfect balance between work, wellness, and life while prepping to her next SMV collection.

The Sami Miró Vintage sustainable watchband collection is now available on Samsung.com starting at $39.99, and the watch faces can be downloaded by Galaxy Watch4 owners for free via the Google Play Store.

Photo: Samsung / Galaxy Watch4 x Sami Miró Vintage sustainable watchband collection