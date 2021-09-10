Jay-Z & Beyoncé Team Up With Tiffany & Co. To Give Out $2 Million In HBCU Scholarships [Details]

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are using their partnership with Tiffany & Co. to further support HBCU students.

The Carters faced some controversy for their ‘About Love’ campaign, in which Beyoncé sports the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond with a never-before-seen Basquiat painting adorning the background. Many have alleged the famous rock is a blood diamond and many critiqued the couple for “commercializing” Basquiat’s art.

Now, as a part of their partnership with Tiffany & Co., Hov and Bey launched the About Love Scholarship program via BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. They’ve pledged $2 million in scholarships to students who are in creative fields and attending: Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansas, and Central State University.

In a statement shared by CNN, President of Lincoln University, Dr. Brend A. Allen, said: “We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift. Lincoln has placed a high priority on supporting the arts and humanities on our campus. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies.”

Head over to Beyonce.com for more information on how to apply.

