Saquon Barkley Pays Homage To His New York Roots With His Very Own Nike Air Trainer III

If you’re a fan of retro Nike kicks from the ’90s, you’re in luck.

Nearly two decades after its debut, the Nike Air Trainer III is back thanks to a special connection to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

“When we asked Saquon what he wanted out of this shoe, he said he hoped it would represent the city where he was born and the culture at the time,” revealed Nike. “And then, he partnered with us to bring that vision to life—helping us home in on everything from the concept to the colorway.”

Barkley is, of course, a Bronx Native and wanted to get the vibe of the city in the kicks and did so by adding reflective detailing tailored to look like the construction zones that have helped shape the concrete jungle that is New York.

The 24-year-old continued to add his own swag to the sneakers with his “26” number stitched on the tongue, shoellery that pays homage to his dangling earring, his lightning logo on the heel, and two black stripes over the left lateral swoosh, in honor of the eyeblack Saquon wears during football games.

It’s safe to say that the lore of the Air Trainer III that started with legendary running back Bo Jackson is in great hands, with the talented Barkley adding some New York vibes and bringing the shoe to a new generation.

The Nike Saquon Air Trainer III is dropping just in time to get off some Fall ‘fits with an expected release date of October 8 on SNKRS App, Kith, UPNYC, and other select retailers. Get a better look at the sneakers in the gallery below: