Home > Sports

Kevin Love Opens Up About His Struggle With Panic Attacks

"Everyone is going through something that we can’t see."

By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted March 6, 2018

Recent 03.06.18

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Mental toughness is needed in sports. You’re competing against people who work just as hard as you, and the act of simply knowing in your bones that you can indeed beat them is sometimes all it takes to put you over. But with the ups and downs of the NBA, it can be tough, and Cleveland Cavalier Kevin Love has come out about his battles with mental health.

In a self-penned essay for The Player’s Tribune, the 29 year old opens up about the very first panic attack he suffered on November 5, during the third quarter of a game against the Atlanta Hawks. It was a combination of family issues and the terrible start the Cavs got off to this season that left him with his heart racing, unable to catch his breath and running back to the locker room in a panic. He said that, just like with the rest of the population, there’s a stigma about mental health and professional athletes that prevents them from discussing it.

“For 29 years, I thought about mental health as someone else’s problem,” Love wrote. “Sure, I knew on some level that some people benefited from asking for help or opening up. I just never thought it was for me. To me, it was a form of weakness that could derail my success in sports or make me seem weird or different.”

In the infamous January 22 meeting where Isaiah Thomas challenged Love’s commitment to the game, Love came clean to the team about the panic attacks he’s been dealing with and how it has affected his game.

Soon after Love’s essay was published, LeBron James praised his teammate’s honesty, saying it made him even stronger.

Love felt even more comfortable admitting his struggle with panic attacks after Toronto Raptor DeMar DeRozan opened up about his struggle with depression. “I’ve played against DeMar for years, but I never could’ve guessed that he was struggling with anything. It really makes you think about how we are all walking around with experiences and struggles,” Love wrote.

cleveland cavaliers , demar derozan , kevin love , nba , nl

Recent Stories:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
BRUHstrology
BRUHstrology: How It’s Goin’ Down (Week of 03/04/18)

We decode your horoscope so you don't have to. Here's what's on deck this week.
The Back 03.07.18
Converse x JW Anderson
Converse And JW Anderson Unveil Latest Drop
13 items
Photos From Jay Z & Beyonce’s #GoldParty Finally Hit The Net
Ebony Magazine's Power 100 Gala - Inside
MEDIA STUDIES: CASSIUS’ Fearless Leader Kierna Mayo Joins Kennedy Center’s Prestigious Hip-Hop Council
2017 BET Awards - Show
The Cast of ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ Has Finally Been Announced
CASIO G-SHOCK ALL METAL MENS 5000
Wrist Swag: Casio G-SHOCK Full Metal 5000
Pizza and beers party
Not Having Fun When You’re Out? Study Says Put Down Your Smartphone
Some days were just meant for this
First Person: How I Beat The ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ And Mastered Adulting For Real
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2018
¡VIVA FRIDA!: The Iconic Artist is Getting Her Own Street in San Francisco
ENTERTAINMNET-US-LIFESTYLE-TOYS-CHILDREN
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Geniusly Teams Up With… Solo Cups
Woman with Laptop having problems
Cash Flow: ‘I Had to Learn How to Break The Bad Financial Habits My Parents Taught Me’
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid
AM Roundup: Rihanna’s Lingerie, Wu-Tang & Cher?, Fate of the #FyreFest
Grown Man Shit Exercise
Grown Man Shit: Wake Up, Push Up, Sit Up
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now