Salute, King! Gunna Opens A No-Cost Grocery & Clothing Store At His Old Middle School [Details]

After teaming up with Young Thug to post bond for at least 30 Fulton County inmates this past spring, Gunna has continued to give back to the community of Atlanta.

The College Park “Drip or Drown” rapper joined Goodr founder Jasmine Crowe to open a no-cost grocery and clothing store at Ronald E. McNair middle school. ‘Drip Closet’ will allow students and their families to go home with essentials like food, toiletries, clothing, shoes, and more.

For those unfamiliar with the philanthropist’s upbringing, Gunna and his four brothers all attended the middle school as children — so, it goes without saying this is important to his family, as well as life-changing for the community at large.