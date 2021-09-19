Salute, King! Gunna Opens A No-Cost Grocery & Clothing Store At His Old Middle School [Details]

After teaming up with Young Thug to post bond for at least 30 Fulton County inmates this past spring, Gunna has continued to give back to the community of Atlanta.
The College Park “Drip or Drown” rapper joined Goodr founder Jasmine Crowe to open a no-cost grocery and clothing store at Ronald E. McNair middle school. ‘Drip Closet’ will allow students and their families to go home with essentials like food, toiletries, clothing, shoes, and more.
For those unfamiliar with the philanthropist’s upbringing, Gunna and his four brothers all attended the middle school as children — so, it goes without saying this is important to his family, as well as life-changing for the community at large.
“It just makes me feel like I’m doing what needs to be done for my community,” Gunna said a statement. Goodr founder and food insecurity warrior Jasmine Crowe adds, “Atlanta is the home of Goodr, this is where we started it. So, to be able to have our first permanent grocery store be in our hometown is amazing.”
“There is a tremendous amount of thought and care that goes into each item. The entire space will be restocked every week. Families can also go online to select the item their child needs. The student will then get a ticket and pick up the item at the store. The store will serve 900 students and their families for years to come,” 11Alive.com reports.
Salute to Gunna and Crowe for doing all they can to help those in need. We will continue to update you on their future endeavors, so stay tuned.