STREAMED: J. Cole & Joyner Lucas Join Forces For “Your Heart,” Westside Gunn Delivers Side B Of “Hitler Wears Hermès,” & More

J. Cole — “Heaven’s EP”

Before launching his Off-Season Tour, J. Cole drops an unexpected new track, “Heaven’s EP.” The YouTube exclusive repurposes Drake’s “Pipe Down” instrumental, which fans heard on Drizzy’s recently-released Certified Lover Boy.

Jermaine references the 6 God on the track as well. “Some people say that I’m running third,” he raps. “They threw the bronze at me / Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, [they’re] superstars to me.”

Proving that he isn’t resting on his laurels, Cole boasts about being hard at work at all times, even while chillin’ on vacation. “I’m kickin’ my feet up while I write this in somewhere tropical / Supposed to be relaxin’, this passion makes that impossible.”

To go along with this YouTube exclusive, the Dreamville boss revealed a music video to match the track. Directed by Simon Chasalow, the visual was shot in a hotel suite, on a private jet, and throughout Las Vegas’ famed strip and all of its lights.

Listen to “Heaven’s EP” and watch the visual below.

Joyner Lucas & J. Cole — “Your Heart”

J. Cole had a busy week with new releases. After dropping “Heaven’s EP,” he joined Joyner Lucas on the latter’s newest single, “Your Heart.”

Produced by Palaze, LC, and Hagan, the new track explores heartbreak in the wake of a toxic relationship. “I did you wrong,” Joyner raps on the track. “We’ve been rocking with each other for so long / Maybe that’s why it’s been harder to move on.”

Jumping on the cut with the theme in mind, Cole breaks down the concept as well. “You broke her heart,” he raps. “When you met her, she was young and hella pure / Ain’t have no clue that she was with a dog / Ain’t ever thought you’d see the day when she was gone / But you was wrong.”

Joyner’s having quite a year of collaborations in music and beyond. The buzz worthy Massachusetts MC has already clocked cuts with the likes of Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and Lil Tjay. He also shot a music video starring Mark Wahlberg, George Lopez, and Diddy.

Listen to “Your Heart” below.

Westside Gunn — HWH8: Side B

Westside Gunn is on another run. The Griselda MC has just unleashed the second version of his newest album, HWH8. This is Side B to the recently-released Side A.

Tyler, The Creator, AZ, Jay Electronica, 2 Chainz, Mach-Hommy, Jay Worthy, Larry June, and TF are among this album’s guests. Of course, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine also make appearances.

Side B follows the first edition of HWH8, which featured Jadakiss, Lil Wayne, Boldy James, and Stove God Cooks, among others. Gunn recently spoke with Complex about the two-part album, which he likened to classic double-discs.

“I wanted to do a double album because I’ve already got one foot out the door rapping,” he said. “I don’t know when I’m going to end it completely…but I don’t see myself doing more than two more [albums]. All the legends had double albums, from Tupac to Biggie to Wu-Tang to Bone Thugs.”

He went on: “You can’t not be one of the greats and drop a double album—that shit would just fall flat. Who wants to hear 30 songs from anybody if they not that dude?”

Stream HWH8: Side B below.

Coi Leray — “Twinnem”

Coi Leray has her sights set on loyalty on her newest single, “Twinnem.” The track was produced by Coi herself, along with Diego Ave, Bankroll Got It, Swish, and DJ Swish.

“My best friend, we killin’ ‘em,” she raps on the track. “No new friends, get rid of ‘em / Ain’t bringing nothing to the table, you cannot sit with me / They do not bring nothing to the table, but they be lookin’ for sympathy.”

Leray dropped a music video for the track as well. In it, the viral star has some fun in a mansion and on a golf course surrounded by her best friends. Listen to the single and watch the clip below.

Blu — The Color Blu(e)

Blu is back on Blu(e). Shortly after dropping a side project with Mickey Factz and Nottz, the independent mainstay unloads his newest album, The Color Blue.

As the title suggests, this LP is full of twists on the color’s hue. It includes song titles like “I Am Blu(e),” “Everyday Blu(e)s,” and “Blu(e) World.”

“I’m Blu,” he raps on the introductory track, which also serves as a re-introduction of sorts. “True, cool / The incredible / The most exceptional / The most colorful / The most lovable.”

Blu is usually accompanied by his frequent collaborator Exile and this album is no exception. However, this LP also includes collaborations with other producers, namely J57 and Sirplus.

As noted, the Los Angeles MC recently teamed up with Mickey Factz and Nottz for their joint EP, The Narrative. Two years ago, he also linked up with his partner in crime Exile for the jazzy Miles LP.

Stream The Color Blue below.