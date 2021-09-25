These Classics From Nike & Converse Are This Week’s Dope Finds On GOAT

It’s sneaker shopping time!

Like we always do at the end of a workweek, Cassius Life is back to share with you some dope finds on GOAT that are very easy on your wallets. This week, we found some classic silhouettes from Nike and Converse that should make excellent additions to your still-growing sneaker collection.

Dunk High 1985 ‘Acid Wash’

The Dunk High has seen a resurgence in popularity lately, so why not add these Dunk High 1985 ‘Acid Wash’ kicks to your collection. You can find them on GOAT, not straying too far from the retail price. Some sizes have received a decent price reduction as well.

Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Pine Green’

Another classic sneaker from Nike is Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Pine Green’. Yes, we are now in the fall, but there will still be plenty of days to rock these kicks up or down, depending on the function you are attending. Right now, you can find sizes of Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Pine Green’ benefiting from decent price cuts on GOAT, plus they are too far from the retail price either.

Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’

Ladies looking for a cute Air Jordan 1 Low? Look no further than these Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’. This sneaker is perfect for those weekends when you link up the friends and nice pair kicks to throw on to complete your relaxed fit. Right now on GOAT, all sizes are available at very reasonable resale prices.

Chuck 70 High ‘Dark Root’

One sneaker that will stand the test of time is Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylor. So it was a no-brainer when including these Chuck 70 High ‘Dark Root’ kicks in our list. You can’t find a more versatile sneaker on the market than the Chuck Taylor High, and these kicks will be the perfect pair of sneakers for you to throw on because they can help you out style-wise no matter what the situation is. You can find them on GOAT right now at some great prices.

Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Tan Gum’

Yup, another pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid’s have made our list. If His Airness himself Michael Jordan can rock Air Jordan 1 Mids, then so can you. With that said, these Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Tan Gum’ are absolutely clean and deserve your attention. You can find your size on GOAT right now slightly above retail price.

Happy shopping.