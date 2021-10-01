Kith Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Collection Book

Kith has been celebrating its decade-long run all year via collaborations with brands like Vault by Vans and New Balance. The NYC-based label is now honoring some of its most memorable collections with a new 300-page coffee book, The KXTH Book.

Founder Ronnie Fieg has worked on so many standout collections but acknowledged that it was difficult knowing which ones shouldn’t make the cut for the book. “I don’t think I could single out one project,” he said in a press release. “I love every project I’ve worked on for different reasons. I do look back and see things we could’ve done much better, but we wouldn’t be in the position we are today if we didn’t do things the way we did them back then. It’s all a part of the journey.”

Even with his company’s position firmly established in the fashion game, Fieg is focused on Kith’s next decade of development. “We want to continue to maximize our potential by approaching projects tastefully and with tact,” he said. “Since Kith a lifestyle brand/company, there are so many parts of my life that I haven’t yet tackled through the brand lens. So as we grow, we will continue to add new dimensions to create a holistic experience for customers.”

Every brick-and-mortar Kith location will stock only 50 copies of The KXTH Book, and there is a limited number of copies online. The book was made available as of 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 30, and buyers will also get early access to some special items from Kith’s yet-released 2021 collection.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey,” Fieg wrote on Kith’s IG. “We never dreamed of reaching this point. We couldn’t have done it without our friends and family. Just us.”