STREAMED: Meek Mill Drops “Expensive Pain,” Wale Connects With J. Cole For “Poke It Out,” & More

Meek Mill — Expensive Pain

Meek Mill is back. Three years removed from his Championships LP, the Philadelphia MC unleashes his newest album, Expensive Pain.

The 18-song album includes appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, and Young Thug. It also includes features from Giggs, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz, among others. Production comes from the likes of Cardo, Fuse808, Boi 1da, Tay Keith, Vinylz, and 30 Roc.

Meek recently spoke with Apple Music about how the LP came together from a larger batch of 400 songs. “I changed my album like three times in the last two weeks,” he said. The Philly spitter went on to say that the collaborations on this LP were also organic. “We do it the real way,” he explained. “We just do it off a vibe.”

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid — Trust Fund Babies

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid have taken their collaborative partnership to higher heights with the release of their new joint project, Trust Fund Babies.

The 10-song album kicks off with an ode to Weezy himself on “Feelin’ Like Tunechi.” “I feel like the Carter, really Rich,” The Kid raps on the cut. “Keep it real, 100, I could never switch.”

Speaking of “Feelin’ Like Tunechi,” the song also receives a new music video today. Directed by Arrad, the new visual finds Wayne and Rich in front of a fancy ride and on top of a giant dictionary with nods to classic Weezy F. Baby moments throughout.

Watch the visual for “Feelin’ Like Tunechi” and listen to Trust Fund Babies below.

Wale feat. J. Cole — “Poke It Out”

Wale and J. Cole connect once again. After teaming up on tracks like “Beautiful Bliss,” “Bad Girls Club,” and “The Pessimist,” the Folarin and Cole World duo pops off once more on “Poke It Out.”

Over Cool & Dre production inspired by Q-Tip’s “Vivrant Thing,” Jermaine raps about his status in the game. “Evidently, the coach can’t bench me,” he raps. “The franchise player / I don’t know how to miss and they can’t buy a layup / I’m anti what they are.”

Wale raps about this status as well. “My regards to the broads who thought I was done / Pick a side, pick a side, and die in that joint.” Later, he adds to the song’s overarching theme: “She got a little butt, so what? Big back? She can show enough.”

Cole comes back for a bridge near the song’s end. “Poke it out, I wanna see you play,” he sings, “whether you Meg Thee Stallion or like Coi Leray.”

Of course, Folarin and Jermaine go way back. Cole said as much in a recently-unearthed concert clip. “Little known fact, the first to ever really put me on a feature, a big time feature, was [Wale],” Cole said, before performing alongside his longtime friend.

Listen to “Poke It Out” below.

Burna Boy feat. Polo G — “Want It All”

Burna Boy reflects on his journey to success on his newest single, “Want It All.” The pensive trip down memory lane also features a somber Polo G.

“Remember when them said them don’t believe in me no more?” Burna Boy laments on the track. “I was sleeping on the ground, on the cold floor / Whole time I was grinding, I been tryin’ to achieve / Working night and day, you know my people.”

Polo comes through with his own reflections on the past. “In my stomach, butterflies / Ain’t been the same since my brothers died…Made it out the gutter, can’t go back to what I used to do,” he adds. “Lot of pressure on me from the obstacles I’m moving through.“

Then, as if that wasn’t enough, Burna returns for a third verse. “Can’t believe I really came home with a Grammy / I was in the mansion, celebrating with my family,” he raps. “You don’t come from where I’m from, you may not understand me / Obviously, I never cared about your understanding.”

Listen to “Want It All” and watch the video below.

Omarion, Bow Wow & Soulja Boy — “EX”

It’s a nostalgic party for Omarion, Bow Wow, and Soulja Boy as the trio join forces on a new single, “Ex.”

“Say bye to your ex / Baby, I can be your exit,” Omarion sings to a potential love interest. “Why be wasting time? I can give you new perspective / Say bye to your ex, and let’s just exit.”

Big Drako adds: “Say bye to your ex, it’s time to go / VVS Carti on my neck, know my jewelry froze.” Bow Wow finishes things off with his own verse related to the theme: “You know that we winnin’ / You know he ain’t got money like that, in Chanel, we don’t care what we spendin’.”

The song also works to drum up excitement for Omarion and Bow Wow’s “Millennium Tour,” which is set to run from this evening in Los Angeles through Nov. 26 in Las Vegas. Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, and Soulja Boy are also expected to make appearances on this tour.

Listen to “Ex” below.