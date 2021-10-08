Jack Harlow Connects With KFC and Instagram To Give Back To Hometown of Louisville, KY

Jack Harlow is never shy about his love for his home state of Kentucky. In March of this year, he donated $500K to a pair of HBCUs in the Bluegrass State: Kentucky State University and Simmons College of Kentucky. The “What’s Poppin'” rapper has now pledged to make donations to five different charities located in his hometown of Louisville, and he was also able to receive financial support from Instagram and KFC for the initiative as well.

“Louisville is more than just an area code to me. It means everything to me. It’s the foundation of who I am. I spent all my life fantasizing about being someone that could put the city on a pedestal,” the 23-year-old performer said in a statement. “It’s important to me to keep some positive energy flowing through the city. Things are not easy right now and I feel so privileged to be in the position I’m in. I feel a responsibility to give back and help pave a way for others.”

Although Harlow didn’t give specifics on how much he was giving, Instagram publicly responded to one of the rapper’s two posts on the subject to confirm it would match donations made to the Center for Women and Families up to $50K. “Let’s come together to make a difference,” IG replied to him online. KFC, which is headquartered in Louisville, will assist with the fundraiser, too.

The five Louisville, KY charities that are set to receive those donations are as follows:

“If you aren’t in a position to donate,” wrote Harlow in response to his fans, “…reposting this on your story would go a long way.”