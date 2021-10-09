Cuffing SZN: You Can Now Gift Your Tinder Date A Free Lyft Ride [Details]

In the latest of interesting partnerships, Tinder and Lyft have joined forces to make your dating life less of a hassle.

After teasing a new feature that allows Tinder members to gift a free Lyft ride to potential dates, the dating app perk is here with the intent of encouraging real-life connections.

“Tinder members can access the Lyft integration from a new Explore section of Tinder’s app, where they can buy a Lyft ride credit for a person they’ve matched with,” The Verge notes, adding “The person buying the credit doesn’t get any details about the recipient’s address but can set the location, time, and value of the credit they want to purchase. Then, the recipient gets a link via either a phone number or email address.”

According to The Verge, Tinder is describing the new feature as a “thoughtful gesture while promoting personal safety for those ready to ‘get back out there’ after way too many months inside.” Whew, we definitely feel that.

“The sender can choose a one-way or roundtrip ride and will get a refund if the recipient doesn’t use the Lyft ride or only uses part of it,” the site adds. “Both sender and recipient need to have Lyft accounts to participate; if the recipient doesn’t have one at the time they get the link, they can create one at that point.”

What do you think about receiving and/or sending a Lyft ride in this scenario? Chime in and let us know.