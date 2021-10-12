Kanye West Reportedly Selling Wyoming Ranch & Business Properties [Details]

The West family has a lot going on, but as usual, they’re handling it all in stride.

Just after Kim Kardashian made headlines for her SNL appearance (where she made light of her own divorce to Kanye West), reports state her soon-to-be ex-husband has put his northwestern Wyoming properties up for sale. Kanye, who’s been working out of Cody, WY for a couple of years now, listed his ranch along with his business properties — a sale worth millions of dollars.

“The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market Monday for $11 million. The property sprawls across six square miles (16 square kilometers) of open land and tree-studded hills and outcrops about six miles (10 kilometers) south of Cody,” AP News reports, adding “The property features lakes, a lodge, commercial kitchen, equipment sheds, horse facility, corrals and go-kart track, according to the DBW Realty listing. The listing came days after West listed his seven commercial properties in Cody for more than $3.2 million, the Cody Enterprise reported.“

According to AP, there’s no telling whether or not Ye is moving or just reorganizing his business. Is it possible he wants to get back to being based out of California? Only time will tell.

For those who missed his wife’s SNL episode, Kim K. shocked the internet with a very entertaining monologue and several skits, to boot. Not only did she jokingly come for Ye, she made fun of herself, her sisters, O.J. Simpson, and more. Tune in here and we’ll keep you posted on what Ye has in store next.