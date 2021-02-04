Kanye West Spotted Moving 500 Pairs of Sneakers Out of Kim Kardashian’s Home

Last year, LL Cool J was none too thrilled about Kanye West‘s show of disrespect for the Grammy awards and humorously told West to go “piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B.” Well, if that’s the case, it looks like Mr. West’s rumored divorce is about to have the “Jesus Walks” rapper going No. 1 plenty more, and soon. He was recently seen moving a lot of random stuff out of the Calabasas, CA home he’s shared with wife Kim Kardashian West – but most notably were 500 pairs of his sneakers.

In the meantime, Kim posted a photo from her girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos with family, rocking her husband’s Yeezy Foam Runner shoes and the caption “Just Chillin.'” The timing of her message did not go unnoticed. According to a NY Post Page Six source, “They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house.”

It was only a few weeks ago that Kim had put up a touching post of how Kanye’s song “Lost in the World” was inspired by his love letter to her, so some have come to think it was a subliminal shot at her husband.

Rumors of divorce started swirling as soon as January 11, when Kim K. returned to Instagram after a short pause and announced the launch of her SKIMS line. Although she was clothed in nothing but sheer undergarment, Kim was also conspicuously spotted without her wedding ring in the post’s second slide.

And the writing was really on the wall when the couple quit going to marriage counseling. According to one TV industry insider, she’d reached her limit with Kanye’s public outbursts, his 2020 presidential run, and, ultimately, the different directions for their lives.

Sources have told PEOPLE Magazine that Kim is now even talking with big time divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, and it looks like there’ll be no more chance of saving the marriage. “They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family. And Kim is okay with it.”