Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Jake Gyllenhaal Are Adopted Brothers On The Run In First Trailer For ‘Ambulance’

Michael Bay is back with another epic thriller, full of explosions, car chases, and gunfire, minus the Transformers.

Thursday (Oct. 21), Universal Pictures dropped of the first trailer for Michael Bay’s new film Ambulance starring Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections) and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home).

In the film, Mateen II plays decorated veteran Will Sharp. He is desperate because he needs cash to help pay for his wife’s medical bills. Will’s desperation forces him to seek the help of his adopted brother Danny played Gyllenhaal, knowing good and well that is a bad idea because of Danny’s criminal past. Will has a set amount of money he needs. Still, Danny tempts him with the opportunity to get even more by participating in the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. Will feels this is an offer he can’t refuse because his wife’s health is hanging in the balance, so he agrees to partake in the heist.

What was supposed to be a simple bank heist turns into a complete mess leading to Will and Danny hijacking an ambulance. In true Michael Bay style, that also turns out to be complicated. The ambulance they commandeer has a wounded police officer hanging on to dear life plus an EMT named Cam Thompson played by Eiza González (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver). Danny decides to use them as hostages, resulting in a high-speed pursuit across Los Angeles that never stops.

Will and Danny must work together without killing each other to evade law enforcement, keep their hostages alive and complete one of the most daring escapes ever.

Ambulance is directed and produced by Michael Bay and arrives exclusively in theaters on February 18, 2022. You can watch the trailer below.

Photo: Universal Pictures / Ambulance