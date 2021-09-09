Neo & Trinity Unplug Again In First Trailer For ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Our favorite anomaly, Neo, aka The One, is back!

The fourth film in the famed Matrix movie franchise had movie fanatics talking after those in attendance at Cinemacon got a chance to view the trailer for the highly anticipated Lana Wachowski-directed fourth film in the franchise titled The Matrix Resurrections.

Wednesday (Sep.8), the hype train officially rolled out of the station with the launch of the viral website WhatIsTheMatrix.com that allowed visitors to choose between either taking the blue or red pill that treated them to random teaser clips from the film’s trailer ahead of it’s Thursday reveal. Finally, the day has arrived for the world to plug back in and get a peep of the fictional virtual world of The Matrix.

We don’t know much about the film that is slated to arrive in both theaters and on HBO Max on December 22 but based on what we can piece together from the trailer, the machines have gone back to their controlling ways using people as organic batteries to power the virtual world of The Matrix. Just like the first film, Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is back, but he seems to be haunted by his past antics in previous films. A chance encounter with Carrie-Anne Moss’s character Trinity who has also been resetted by the machines, has them feeling a sense of deja vu as if they met before.

A young Morpheus played Yaha Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman) is here to put Mr. Anderson back on the path to being Neo again, aka The One, and awaken his talents to manipulate The Matrix’s code allowing him to do God-like abilities like stop bullets, fly and in this film literally force push rockets as well as people.

The three-minute trailer backed by Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” has amassed well over 1 million views since it was dropped and is the perfect way to jack us all back into the world of The Matrix. With Reeves and Moss returning, it also stars Jada Pinkett Smith (reprising her role as Niobe) along with series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci.

You can peep the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections below.

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Matrix Resurrections