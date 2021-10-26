Kappa Taps Fivio Foreign To Bring The NYC Vibes To New Rolling Loud Collection

Music festivals are back in full swing, so that means it’s time for Rolling Loud to bring the party to New York.

It all started in 2015 when the inaugural festival started in Miami, and with much success, it began to spread around the country to places like San Francisco and the Big Apple. But with festivals being out of service for the better part of two years, Rolling Loud is making sure this one starts out with a bang thanks to a new collab with leading Italian sportswear brand Kappa.

The New York City collection pays homage to the concrete jungle with red apples at the center of the Kappa logo and a script that reads “New York” directly beneath it.

“In addition to being a globally recognized sportswear brand, Kappa has a long and storied history within music and youth culture. As such, we strive to identify and align with moments that are both culturally significant and truly authentic,” says Dre Hayes, Kappa North America President. “Being the largest hip-hop festival in the world, it’s only natural that we partner with Rolling Loud, as both a sponsor of this year’s festival, and for the creation of this special collaborative collection.”

To keep that authentic New York vibe, Kappa X Rolling Loud tapped Brooklyn’s own Fivio Foreign to highlight the new collection in a campaign video that pays homage to LL Cool J’s Gap ad, as he freestyles while rocking the navy tracksuit which will run you $90 for the top and $80 for the pants.

The rest of the collection includes a hoodie, soccer jersey, sweatpants, and a bucket hat which you can cop at RollingLoud.com beginning today.