Upcoming TV Series Will Explore Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Romance With Betty Moitz, A White Woman [Details]

According to reports, there’s a biographical television series about Martin Luther King Jr. on its way.

Lawrence Watford’s Divine Write Pictures has optioned film, TV and digital rights to Patrick Parr’s book The Seminarian: Martin Luther King Jr. Comes of Age, Deadline stated this week. Apparently a series is first on Watford’s list and the plot is very interesting.

“Watford is planning to adapt the book for television via his Tyler Street Films partnership with Jack Manning III and Tiffany Elle Burgess; all are graduates of Hampton University, a historically black college in Virginia,” Deadline notes, adding. “Published by the Chicago Review Press in 2018, The Seminarian explores Martin Luther King’s Jr. life as a student at Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania and his romance with a white woman, Betty Moitz, who was the daughter of the school dietitian.”

Watford said in a statement: “I’m always attracted to stories that have incongruence as a central theme, so when I first read about Dr. King’s relationship with Betty Moitz in the press, I was intrigued — as I imagine most people probably were.”

“We’re always aware of the ways in which our heroes have impacted us during our formative years, but it’s rare that we get an authentic glimpse into the events and people who shaped them into these legendary people we celebrate today,” Watford adds. “We also never get an opportunity to envision them, truly and fully as human beings. So the goal is to introduce us to the variety of people that influenced MLK’s life during that time.”

